Greece says will support Macedonia efforts to meet name change accord

ATHENS: Greece will support efforts by Macedonia to meet the terms of an accord to change the country's name, Greece's government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The two countries signed a deal this week to change the Balkan nation's name to North Macedonia.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)