Greece says will support Macedonia efforts to meet name change accord
Greece will support efforts by Macedonia to meet the terms of an accord to change the country's name, Greece's government spokesman said on Wednesday.
ATHENS: Greece will support efforts by Macedonia to meet the terms of an accord to change the country's name, Greece's government spokesman said on Wednesday.
The two countries signed a deal this week to change the Balkan nation's name to North Macedonia.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)