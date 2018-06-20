Greece says will support Macedonia efforts to meet name change accord

Greece will support efforts by Macedonia to meet the terms of an accord to change the country's name, Greece's government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Greek PM Tsipras and Macedonian PM Zaev gesture before the signing of an accord to settle a long di
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev gesture before the signing of an accord to settle a long dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name in the village of Psarades, in Prespes, Greece, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The two countries signed a deal this week to change the Balkan nation's name to North Macedonia.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Source: Reuters

