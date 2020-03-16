Greece to shut shops, quarantine all arrivals from abroad

ATHENS: Greece announced on Monday (Mar 16) it will shut all shops apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, petrol stations and food delivery services, and put anyone arriving from abroad into quarantine for two weeks, to fight the coronavirus.

Greece had already cancelled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. So far the country has reported 331 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities. Health authorities expect the number of infections to rise.

The 14 day quarantine would apply to anyone entering the country, regardless of nationality, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters. The closure of retail stores will begin from Wednesday.

Athens has also banned passenger ships from Italy and barred cruise ships from docking at Greek ports.

