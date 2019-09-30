Greece wants to return 10,000 migrants to Turkey by 2020: Government

ATHENS: The Greek government said Monday (Sep 30) it wants to send 10,000 migrants back to Turkey by the end of 2020, following an emergency cabinet meeting.

Athens would increase the rate from the "1,805 returned in the 4.5 years under the previous Syriza government" of left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras, a cabinet statement said, a day after a deadly fire at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.



About 12,000 migrants and refugees are holed up in Moria camp in Lesbos, a collection of tents and shipping containers, according to data released by the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

The government aims to move at least 3,000 people from its islands to the mainland by the end of October, the official said.



More than 9,000 people arrived in Greece in August, the highest number in the three years since the European Union and Ankara implemented a deal to shut off the Aegean migrant route.

More than 8,000 people have arrived in September, according to the UNHCR.

Nearly a million refugees, many of them fleeing war in Syria, crossed from Turkey to Greece's eastern Aegean islands in 2015.

Human rights groups have long criticised the poor conditions at the refugee camps.