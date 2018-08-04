Greek Civil Protection Minister quits after killer wildfire

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted the resignation of Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas on Friday, a statement from his office said.

FILE PHOTO: Wildfire burns in Rafina, near Athens
FILE PHOTO: A wildfire rages in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Toskas had previously offered to resign in the wake of a devastating wildfire which left 88 confirmed dead on July 23, but Tsipras refused to accept it.

Toskas reiterated his desire to resign again on Friday during a meeting with the Prime Minister, since the 'emergency situation' had eased, the statement said.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Source: Reuters

