Greek coalition majority drops to 152 seats after lawmaker defects

ATHENS: The governing majority of the Greek coalition government fell to 152 lawmakers on Tuesday after the resignation of an MP from the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) party.

There are 300 seats in the Greek parlimaent.

ANEL lawmakers had openly disagreed with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over an accord he brokered to end a long-running dispute with neighbouring Macedonia over the name of the Balkan state.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Michele Kambas)