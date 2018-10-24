Greek former minister detained over alleged defence procurements kickbacks

ATHENS: Greek prosecutors have ordered the pre-trial detention of a former Socialist minister accused of accepting kickbacks from arms manufacturers in defence procurements, judicial sources said.

Yannos Papantoniou is alleged to have received 2.8 million Swiss francs for the upgrade of six frigates in 2003 while defence minister. Papantoniou has denied any wrongdoing.

Papantoniou served in the administration of Socialist PASOK as finance minister from 1994 to 2001, when Greece joined the euro, and defence minister from 2001 to 2004.

Greek prosecutors late on Tuesday ordered the detention of Papantoniou and his wife as they considered them a flight risk, the sources said.

