Greek PM hails Eurogroup debt decision

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a decision by euro zone's creditors to offer debt relief marked a definitive turn of the crisis-hit country away from a relentless cycle of austerity.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens, Greece, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

"Yesterday we had a historic agreement upon which Greek debt is rendered viable," Tsipras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a meeting.

