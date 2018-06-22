Greek PM hails Eurogroup debt decision

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a decision by euro zone's creditors to offer debt relief marked a definitive turn of the crisis-hit country away from a relentless cycle of austerity.

"Yesterday we had a historic agreement upon which Greek debt is rendered viable," Tsipras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a meeting.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)