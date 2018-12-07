Greek PM says, after meeting Putin, diplomats expulsion row has ended

ATHENS: Greece and Russia must look to the future following a diplomatic row in the summer that rocked the two countries' relations, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"We need to look forward. Just one rainy day does not mean that the summer is over," Tsipras told reporters. "We need to look to the future, this case is over."

In July Athens expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal that would allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Russia had flatly denied the allegations.

Putin dismissed the allegations again on Friday.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)

