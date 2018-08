ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday nominated Interior Minister Panos Skourletis as secretary of his leftist Syriza party, paving the way for a cabinet reshuffle this week.

Tsipras told his party's central committee that his cabinet and his leftist party needed "new blood" and renewal before a general election in the autumn of next year.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas, Renee Maltezou)