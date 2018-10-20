Greek PM says Macedonian vote opens ways for an 'historic' name deal

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday that the approval by Macedonia's parliament of a proposal to change the country's name on Friday opens the way for the implementation of an "historic" deal between the two countries.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2018. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

"Today is a symbolic and historic day after the decision at the Skopje's parliament which opens the way for the implementation of the accord," Tsipras said at a ceremony taking over the foreign affairs portfolio.

Tsipras assumed the foreign ministry after Nikos Kotzias, Greece's main negotiator in talks that led to an accord that settles a decades-old row over Macedonia's name, resigned unexpectedly from government this week.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Angeliki Koutantou)

Source: Reuters

