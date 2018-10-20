Greek PM says Macedonian vote opens ways for an 'historic' name deal

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday that the approval by Macedonia's parliament of a proposal to change the country's name on Friday opens the way for the implementation of an "historic" deal between the two countries.

"Today is a symbolic and historic day after the decision at the Skopje's parliament which opens the way for the implementation of the accord," Tsipras said at a ceremony taking over the foreign affairs portfolio.

Tsipras assumed the foreign ministry after Nikos Kotzias, Greece's main negotiator in talks that led to an accord that settles a decades-old row over Macedonia's name, resigned unexpectedly from government this week.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Angeliki Koutantou)