Greek PM Tsipras tells cabinet to intensify efforts ahead of bailout exit

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers on Tuesday to intensify reform efforts ahead of an anticipated conclusion of a three-year bailout programme in August.

EU summit in Brussels
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers on Tuesday to intensify reform efforts ahead of an anticipated conclusion of a three-year bailout programme in August.

"There is no time for complacency but we must intensify efforts to finish the marathon," he told a meeting of his cabinet.

Tsipras reiterated that Greece sought a 'clean exit' from the bailout programme.

(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)

Source: Reuters

