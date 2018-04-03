Greek PM Tsipras tells cabinet to intensify efforts ahead of bailout exit
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers on Tuesday to intensify reform efforts ahead of an anticipated conclusion of a three-year bailout programme in August.
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers on Tuesday to intensify reform efforts ahead of an anticipated conclusion of a three-year bailout programme in August.
"There is no time for complacency but we must intensify efforts to finish the marathon," he told a meeting of his cabinet.
Tsipras reiterated that Greece sought a 'clean exit' from the bailout programme.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)