Greek police fire teargas to protesters over Macedonia deal
ATHENS: Greek police fired teargas at protesters outside parliament on Saturday as lawmakers were in session discussing a no-confidence motion against the government over a controversial name deal with neighbouring Macedonia.
Reuters witnesses saw police fire at least two rounds of teargas at individuals who tried to scale stairs outside parliament in central Athens, angered by the accord brokered by the two countries earlier in the week.
