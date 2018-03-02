Greek soldiers on border patrol detained in Turkish territory

ATHENS: Two Greek soldiers on patrol at the country's northeastern border with Turkey were detained by Turkish forces after they were spotted in Turkish territory due to bad weather conditions, Greece's army command said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday during a normal patrol in the forested area of Kastanies at Evros.

"From the first moment, Greek authorities were in contact with their Turkish counterparts and procedures for the (soldiers') return to Greece are ongoing," the military command said in a statement.

The soldiers were in good health at Andrianoupolis, awaiting the completion of formal procedures, it said.

The two NATO partners teetered on the brink of war in 1974, 1987 and 1996 over long-running disputes on ethnically divided Cyprus, mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and sovereignty over uninhabited islets in that sea.

In December, during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Athens, the two countries agreed to revive a consultation process for confidence-building measures.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)