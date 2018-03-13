Greenland's parliamentary election to be held on April 24 - state broadcaster

Greenland's parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday.

COPENHAGEN: Greenland's parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday.

Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alison Williams)