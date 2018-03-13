Greenland's parliamentary election to be held on April 24 - state broadcaster

World

Greenland's parliamentary election to be held on April 24 - state broadcaster

Greenland's parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Kielsen stands in his office with a giant photograph of a sea eagle in N
Greenland’s Prime Minister Kim Kielsen stands in his office with a giant photograph of a sea eagle in Nuke, Greenland, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Bookmark

COPENHAGEN: Greenland's parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday.

Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark