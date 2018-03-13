Greenland's parliamentary election to be held on April 24 - state broadcaster
COPENHAGEN: Greenland's parliament has decided that the election called by Prime Minister Kim Kielsen last week is to be held on April 24, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, KNR, reported on Tuesday.
Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.
