Greenpeace activists disrupt oil major Total's AGM

PARIS: Greenpeace activists on Friday disrupted Total's annual shareholders meeting in protest against the French oil and gas major's quest to the drill in the ecologically sensitive Amazon basin and French Guyana.

A Reuters witness said the activists had gatecrashed the event, forcing it to be temporarily suspended.

Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said police had been called to remove them.

