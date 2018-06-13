Greenpeace stage protest at Swedish state pension fund

World

Greenpeace stage protest at Swedish state pension fund

Greenpeace activists on Wednesday hung a banner outside the state pension fund AP3's office in Stockholm to protest investments in coal, oil and gas companies by Swedish state pension funds.

A Greenpeace banner is seen outside the offices of Swedish pension fund Tredje AP-Fonden, in Stockh
A Greenpeace banner is seen outside the offices of Swedish pension fund Tredje AP-Fonden, in Stockholm, Sweden, June 13, 2018. The banner reads, "Obey the law!" and "#MovetheMoney". REUTERS/Daniel Dickson

Bookmark

STOCKHOLM: Greenpeace activists on Wednesday hung a banner outside the state pension fund AP3's office in Stockholm to protest investments in coal, oil and gas companies by Swedish state pension funds.

Such investments do not support environmentally sustainable development, Greenpeace said in a statement. The banner on the facade of the office building housing AP3 called for the funds to "obey the law" and to "move the money".

(US$1 = 8.6125 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Daniel Dickson, editing by Larry King)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark