Greensill Capital paid David Cameron salary of over US$1 million a year: FT

World

Greensill Capital paid David Cameron salary of over US$1 million a year: FT

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home in London
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home, as investigations continue into the collapse of Greensill Capital and his failed attempts, as a Greensill employee, to persuade the British Treasury and the Bank of England to include the firm in the UK's COVID rescue programmes, in London, Britain, on May 13, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Bookmark

LONDON Collapsed finance group Greensill Capital paid a salary of more than $1 million a year to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cameron received the salary for his part-time advisory role, which included an attempt to secure government funds for the ailing company, the newspaper said.

Cameron was contracted to work 25 days a year as an adviser to the board and earned the equivalent of more than US$40,000 a day, according to the newspaper.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark