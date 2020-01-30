Greta Thunberg patents her own name to stem misuse

STOCKHOLM: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan 29) she has applied to register her name and that of the Fridays For Future movement she founded in 2018 in order to prevent them from being hijacked for fraudulent purposes.

The move would allow legal action against persons or companies trying to use her name or the movement's which are not in line with its values, she said.

"I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done," she said on the social network.

She complained that "there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they 'represent' me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc".

Thunberg said she had also applied to trademark "Skolstrejk for klimatet", school strike for the climate in Swedish - the wording on the placard she has held since she started her one-person protest outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, for which she missed school.

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Thunberg, who took centre stage at the Global Economic Forum in Davos this month, and her fellow young activists in the movement want politicians to listen to climate scientists and take action to curb global warming.

Thunberg, whose protests have attracted millions of young people across the globe, also said she was setting up a non-profit-making foundation to handle the financial side of Fridays for Future, such as book royalties, donations and prize money.

She insisted that the foundation would be "completely transparent," for example, with regard to the taxes it has to pay.



"The foundation's aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability, as well as mental health," the campaigner wrote.