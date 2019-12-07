Grifols says trial shows positive effects in slowing Alzheimer's

BARCELONA: Spain's Grifols said on Friday the latest results from a clinical trial of its Alzheimer's treatment show positive effects by achieving a reduction of the disease's progression in patients with mild and moderate conditions.

The results of its AMBAR trial were unveiled at a conference in San Diego, the Barcelona-based company said in a statement to the Spanish stock regulator.

The trial aims to evaluate whether Alzheimer's disease can be slowed down by periodically extracting plasma from the patient's body and replacing it with albumin, a protein. It has been conducted in people with mild or moderate Alzheimer's disease in Spain and the United States.

The latest results strengthen Grifols' research on plasma protein replacement therapies, the company said.

The trial showed that those patients treated with albumin and immunoglobulin had less of a reduction of the brain's glucose metabolism after the 14-month-treatment, suggesting a reduction of the patients' neuronal damage, it added.

