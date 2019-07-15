GSK's ovarian cancer treatment meets main goal in late-stage study

GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday a late-stage study testing Zejula as a maintenance therapy in patients with first-line ovarian cancer showed positive headline results.

GSK agreed to buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for US$5.1 billion in December, giving it a marketed product for ovarian cancer, Zejula, which belongs to a promising class of medicines.

The drugmaker said the study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression free survival for women regardless of their biomarker status.

