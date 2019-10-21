GSK to sell two travel vaccines to Danish biotech firm

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it will sell two travel vaccines to Denmark-based biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic for an upfront payment of 301 million euros (US$335.71 million).

FILE PHOTO: The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

The sale of anti-rabies treatment Rabipur and Encepur, used for the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis, by the British drugmaker includes milestone payments of up to 495 million euros.

