Guards chief says Iran will resist, defeat US sanctions

DUBAI: The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said on Sunday (Nov 4) Iran would resist and defeat a US "psychological war" and sanctions against its vital oil sector.

"America has launched an economic and psychological war as a last resort ... But America's plots and its plans for sanctions will be defeated through continued resistance," Jafari said at a rally marking the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, which was broadcast live on state television.