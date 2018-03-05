Guatemala to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May

Guatemala to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May

Guatemala will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in May, two days after the U.S. embassy makes the same move, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Sunday at a conference in Washington.

Guatemalan President Morales speaks as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Haley looks on after a
FILE PHOTO - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales speaks as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley looks on after a meeting at National Palace in Guatemala City, Guatemala, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

"I would like to thank President Trump for leading the way. His courageous decision has encouraged us to do what is right," Morales said in a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual policy conference, according to a translation of his remarks on AIPAC's website.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

