Guinea-Bissau's Vaz names Aristides Gomes as new PM -decree

BISSAU: Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz appointed veteran politician Aristides Gomes as new prime minister on Monday, according to a decree read on state-owned media, in an attempt to end a prolonged political crisis.

The nomination follows a weekend summit of leaders from West Africa's ECOWAS bloc, which hit Vaz's political and business allies with sanctions in February including travel bans and asset freezes.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams)