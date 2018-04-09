Gulf states condemn suspected chemical attack in Syria

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have condemned an alleged chemical attack that left dozens dead in Syria's rebel-held town of Douma.

In separate statements issued Sunday (Apr 9) night the Gulf countries did not assign blame for the suspected attack, which the United States and France have pinned on the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned and condemns the horrific chemical attack," the state-run Saudi Press Agency said, quoting a foreign ministry official.

Bahrain denounced the alleged attack as "ugly" and stressed "the need to speed up efforts to protect civilians in every part of Syria".

In Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry said it was "deeply shocked by this crime".

"The impunity of war criminals in Syria has led to further atrocities and undermined efforts to achieve justice for the victims," it added.

An official at Kuwait's foreign ministry said the number of casualties in Douma was "painful" and he called for "rapid action by the international community".

On Sunday US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron vowed a "strong, joint response" to the suspected chemical attack in Syria, the White House said.

