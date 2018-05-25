Gunman at Oklahoma restaurant shot dead by bystander

REUTERS: A gunman who wounded two people in an Oklahoma restaurant on Thursday was shot dead by a bystander when he walked outside the business, authorities said.

The gunman opened fire when he entered a Louie's restaurant in Oklahoma City's Lake Hefner district on Thursday evening, wounding two people, police said on Twitter.

"A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him," the police Twitter feed said.

The wounded people were taken to hospital and are expected to survive. One other person was injured but not by gunfire, and a fourth person had a minor injury with the cause unclear.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and the gunman's identity has not been confirmed, police said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Michael Perry)

