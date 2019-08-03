Gunman's death in mass shooting at northern California food festival ruled suicide

LOS ANGELES: An autopsy has found that the 19-year-old man who opened fire with an assault rifle at a weekend food festival in Northern California, killing three people, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County coroner said on Friday (Aug 2).

The ruling of suicide contradicts the original account of police who said the gunman was shot dead by police officers who were on patrol at Sunday's Gilroy Garlic Festival and confronted the suspect when he began his rampage.

Advertisement