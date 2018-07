KABUL: Gunmen attacked an office of the education department in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday and were battling security forces, officials said.

It was the third major attack in Jalalabad in less than two weeks following a blast that killed a group of Sikhs on July 1 and a second that killed at least 12 people on Tuesday.

