Gunmen attack Kabul military academy: Security sources

KABUL: Gunmen launched a pre-dawn attack on a military academy in Kabul on Monday (Jan 29), security officials and sources told AFP, in an ongoing assault that marks the latest violence to strike the Afghan capital.

Some of the attackers at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy have been killed, an Afghan security source said, adding the gunmen had not managed to enter the academy.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told AFP there had been rocket and gunfire but now "it is calm".

Witnesses told AFP they heard several explosions and gunfire at around 5.00am (0030 GMT) at the academy on the outskirts of Kabul where high-ranking military officers are trained.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid, which comes days after a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the city, killing and wounding hundreds.