Gunmen storm Afghan govt building in Jalalabad

JALALABAD: Gunmen stormed a government building after multiple explosions in a continuing attack in Jalalabad on Tuesday (Jul 31) that has left at least eight people wounded, the latest in a series in the eastern Afghan city.

At least two blasts were heard before the attackers entered the compound of the refugees and repatriations department, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

Several foreign organisations are also in the vicinity.

Before the attack began representatives of foreign donors and agencies were meeting department employees inside the building, Khogyani said.

It is not clear if the meeting was still under way when the attackers entered the compound.

At least eight people have been wounded, Khogyani said.

A "large number" of employees had been rescued, he added, but there were no details about how many people may still be inside.

"I saw a black Corolla car drop three armed men at the gate of the refugees and repatriations department," a witness told AFP.

At least one of the men blew himself up at the gate and two others entered the building, the witness said.

An AFP reporter could hear gunfire as security forces swarmed into the area.

Photos posted on social media purportedly showed a plume of thick, black smoke rising into the sky above the department compound.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack in a WhatsApp message sent to journalists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes three days after militants raided a midwife training centre in Jalalabad.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack that left at least three people dead and several wounded.

Jalalabad has been the scene of multiple attacks in recent months that have killed dozens, as US and Afghan forces continue offensives against militants.

Most of the attacks were claimed by IS, which has a relatively small but potent presence in Afghanistan, mainly in the east and north.

It is not clear why the militants targeted the refugees and repatriations department, but government buildings are frequently hit.

On Jul 11 gunmen raided an education department compound in Jalalabad, sparking an hours-long battle with security forces.

At least 11 people were killed in the attack. All were employees of the education department branch and included the director.

A suicide bomb attack claimed by IS on a crowd of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus in Jalalabad on Jul 1 killed 19 people and wounded 21.

IS first emerged in Afghanistan in 2014 and quickly established a stronghold in Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan.

Intensified aerial and ground operations against the militants have failed to dislodge them.