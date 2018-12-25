Halkbank executive sentenced in US may come back to Turkey - Hurriyet quoting minister

ISTANBUL: An executive of Turkey's Halkbank sentenced to prison in an Iran sanctions-busting case in the United States may be returned to Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet daily on Tuesday.

Halkbank, which denies any wrongdoing, has since faced potential U.S. fines in relation to the case, but recent improvement in ties between Washington and Ankara has raised expectations that the lender may incur decreased or no fines.

Shares of Halkbank were 1 percent firmer at 7.18 lira at 0817 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent decline in the index of bank stocks.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan)