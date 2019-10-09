At least two killed after shooting outside German synagogue: Police

BERLIN: One person has been detained after two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle, police said on Wednesday (Oct 9).



"Our forces have detained one person," the Halle police wrote in a tweet.

"We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information."

Policemen secure the area around the site of a shooting in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany, Oct 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP/DPA/Sebastian Willnow)

According to Bild daily, the shooting took place in front of a synagogue in the Paulus district, and a hand grenade was also flung into a Jewish cemetery. Police could not be reached immediately for confirmation, it reported.



"Early indications show that two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspected perpetrators fled in a car," said police on Twitter, urging residents in the area to stay indoors.

A second shooting incident occurred in an eastern German town situated just outside Halle, Focus Magazine later reported on Wednesday.

The central train station has been closed while the area is locked down by emergency services, rail company Deutsche Bahn said.

