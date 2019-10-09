At least two killed after shooting outside German synagogue: Police

BERLIN: A person has been detained after two people were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle, police said on Wednesday (Oct 9).



"Our forces have detained one person," Halle police wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information."

Policemen secure the area around the site of a shooting in Halle, eastern Germany, Oct 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP/DPA/Sebastian Willnow)

According to Bild daily, the shooting took place in front of a synagogue in the Paulus district, and a hand grenade was also flung into a Jewish cemetery.



"Early indications show that two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspected perpetrators fled in a car," said police on Twitter, urging residents in the area to stay indoors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors are set to take over the investigation into the shooting, magazine Der Spiegel said on its website, a procedural step which indicates a possible link of the attack to terrorism under German law.

Germany's federal prosecution office was not immediately available for comment.

EYEWITNESS' ACCOUNT



The violence occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours.



Initial police statements did not confirm media reports associating the gunfire and grenade attack with Jewish targets.



Speaking to news channel NTV, a police spokesman said they did not have "any indication about the motives" of the act.

An eyewitness, Konrad Roesler, told NTV he was in a Turkish restaurant about 600m away from the synagogue when "a man wearing a helmet and military uniform" flung a hand grenade at the store.



"The grenade hit the door and exploded," he said.

"(The attacker) shot at least once in the shop, the man behind me must be dead. I hid in the toilet and locked the door."



Policemen secure the area around a doner kebab restaurant, site of a shooting in Halle, eastern Germany, Oct 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP/DPA/Sebastian Willnow)



A second shooting incident occurred in an eastern German town situated just outside Halle, Focus Magazine later reported on Wednesday. It happened in Landsberg, about 15km east of Halle.



National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle remains closed.



"BIG THREAT"



Wednesday's shootings came three months after the shocking assassination-style murder of local pro-migrant politician Walter Luebcke in the western city of Kassel, allegedly by a known neo-Nazi.

Luebcke's killing has deeply shaken Germany, raising questions about whether it failed to take seriously a rising threat from right-wing extremists.

Investigators have been probing the extent of suspect Stephan Ernst's neo-Nazi ties and whether he had links to the far-right militant cell National Socialist Underground (NSU).

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer last month warned of the rising danger of the militant far right.

Police had uncovered 1,091 weapons, including firearms and explosives, in 2018 during probes into crimes linked to the far right last year, the minister said.

That is far more than the 676 weapons found in 2017, he noted.

