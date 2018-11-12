Hamas commander killed in Gaza - Palestinian officials

GAZA: Israeli security forces killed a commander from the Hamas Islamist group in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian officials said.

They said a group of Hamas men were fired at from a passing car. Local witnesses also said Israeli planes fired over 20 missiles into open areas in the area where the incident took place.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement that: "During IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operational activity in the Gaza Strip, an exchange of fire evolved."

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)