Hamburg says will uphold diesel bans until government forces retrofits
BERLIN: Germany's city of Hamburg said on Thursday it would uphold regional diesel-car driving bans until the federal government forces automakers to implement vehicle retrofits.
Germany's first-ever bans of older diesel vehicles from streets in a major city follow a court ruling in February that allowed local authorities to adopt such restrictions as they try to meet European air quality standards.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa.)