Head of Iran's National Security Council calls for dialogue with neighbours after parade attack

The head of Iran's National Security Council said the country needed constructive dialogue to avoid tensions with neighbouring countries after an attack on a military parade on Saturday killed 25 people.

Women mourn during a funeral of the victims of assault that killed 25 people, in the streets of the
Women mourn during a funeral of the victims of assault that killed 25 people, in the streets of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, Iran September 24, 2018. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

“It’s essential to be fully aware and increase our constructive dialogues to neutralise the plots of enemies who want to create suspicion and disagreement among regional countries," said Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security council.

