Head of UN team in Yemen's Hodeidah safe after shooting incident - UN

ADEN: The head of a U.N. mission tasked with overseeing a peace deal in Yemen's Hodeidah port city is safe after a reported shooting incident, the United Nations said on Thursday.

A Yemeni source in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen told Reuters that Cammaert's convoy had come under fire while visiting an area under coalition control and accused the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement of opening fire.

"Patrick Cammaert and team are safe in Hodeidah following reported shooting incident. More information to come later," the office of the spokesperson for the U.N. chief tweeted.

A Houthi spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Hodeidah is held by the Houthis while thousands of Yemeni forces backed by the coalition are massed on the outskirts.

Cammaert, a retired Dutch general, arrived in the Red Sea port city on Dec. 22 to head the committee overseeing implementation of a ceasefire and troop withdrawal deal reached at peace talks last month between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in Sweden.

The ceasefire has largely held but sporadic skirmishes have flared. The United Nations has struggled to implement the withdrawal of forces from both sides from the city, the main entrypoint for commercial imports and aid supplies to Yemen.

