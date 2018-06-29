Headquarters of West African G5 Sahel force attacked -sources

BAMAKO: The headquarters of the G5 Sahel regional military force in central Mali was attacked on Friday by unknown assailants, local and U.N. peacekeeping mission sources told Reuters.

The G5 is a taskforce of soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania created last year to root out jihadist violence in West Africa's semi-arid Sahel region.

(Reporting By Souleymane Ag Anara; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Catherine Evans)