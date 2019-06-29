Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport

SYDNEY: Heavy fog caused delays and cancellations at Australia's busiest international flight hub, Sydney Airport, on Saturday (Jun 29) morning.

There were 10 cancellations of domestic flights and delays of international flights, a Sydney Airport spokesperson told Reuters at 8am local time (2200 GMT on Friday).

International flights have been delayed by 30 minutes and travellers have been urged to check departure times with their airlines.

A Qantas spokesman told Reuters the airline had three flight diversions and minor delays but no international cancellations.

Virgin Australia said they expected delays in and out of Sydney until early afternoon and advised passengers to check their online flight status page for information on their flights.

"Delays are expected to ease by early afternoon," the airline said in a statement.



