Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; COVID-19 vaccinations postponed

ATHENS: Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital’s northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes on Tuesday (Feb 16) morning.

Health authorities announced they were postponing all COVID-19 vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday. One line of the Athens subway that runs partially above ground to the northern suburbs was halted, while most buses were withdrawn from the capital’s streets for safety reasons.

Snowploughs and salt trucks were cleaning the avenues of central Athens in an effort to keep them open to traffic.

Snow is common in Greece’s mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital, particularly heavy snow. On balconies and in the streets, some Athenians emerged cautiously outside, snapping photos of the scene.

Parts of Athens experienced electricity cuts from downed power lines that authorities said they were working to restore.

The snowfall in the centre of Athens began late on Monday and continued through the night.

Soldiers help a member of the Presidential Guard, known as Evzonas, during the changing of the guard as snow falls at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s Celsius last Friday to well below freezing on Tuesday, and causing heavy snowfall in central Athens. (Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens early on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris)

