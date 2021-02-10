In pictures: Heavy snowfall blankets parts of Europe, the US

PARIS: Parts of central and northern Europe have been gripped by a cold weather front since the weekend, with heavy snowfall tangling traffic, stranding drivers and disrupting air and rail travel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the United States, a weather system already punishing the country’s midwest with the coldest temperatures of the winter was forecast to spin to the south and West on Wednesday (Feb 10), prompting ice storm warnings and likely hazardous travel conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some have taken advantage of the frosty climes, however.

Cross-country skiers glided across the Charles Bridge in Prague, children sledged in the usually snowless parks of Belgium's capital Brussels and the deep winter freeze has reawakened the Dutch national obsession with skating on frozen canals.

Here are some images from both sides of the Atlantic:



GERMANY

Snow lies on chairs and tables of a snack bar in the north of the island of Rugen, Germany, on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021. (Photo: AP/Jens Buettner, dpa)

A cross-country skier passes snow and ice covered trees at a slope near Altenberg, Germany, on Wednesday, Feb10, 2021. (Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader)

Advertisement

Steles of the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin are covered with snow on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photos: AP/Michael Sohn)

Two-year-old polar bear Hertha plays with a plastic bowl in the snow at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kira Hofmann, dpa)

BELGIUM

A man removes snow in front of his home after a snowfall in Brussels on Monday, Feb 8, 2021. (Photo: AP/Francisco Seco)

Youngsters slide downhill on boards at Leopold II park in Brussels on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Francisco Seco)

NETHERLANDS

A man passes historic wooden windmills at the Zaans Museum in Zaandam, as snow and strong winds blanket the Netherlands on Sunday, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo: AP/Peter Dejong)

A mother teaches her daughter how to skate on a rink in Doorn, the Netherlands, on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Peter Dejong)

Icicles form on a ship in Monnickendam, the Netherlands, on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Peter Dejong)

FRANCE



Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021. (Photo: AP/Thibault Camus)

A woman runs down an alley covered with snow in Paris on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021. (Photo: AP/Thibault Camus)

UNITED KINGDOM

A man feeds scraps to seagulls in Whitley Bay, England, on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, as a cold snap continues to grip much of the country. (Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys, PA)

A young stag walks in snowfall at Bushy Park, south-west London on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

A view of a Highland cow with snow on its head in Hothfield nature reserve near Ashford, Kent, England, on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Gareth Fuller, PA)

A woman holds her dogs during a snow flurry as temperatures dropped below freezing during the third COVID-19 lockdown in London on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

​​​​​​​

Icicles on the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, as temperatures dropped below freezing on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

UNITED STATES

Cece Schroeder, 5, plays in the snow with her little sister Nora outside their home in Sayler Park, a neighbourhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Meg Vogel, The Cincinnati Enquirer)

A lone horse stands in a field in Union, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. More than eight inches of snow fell in some parts of the region overnight. (Photo: AP/Sam Greene, The Cincinnati Enquirer)

A lone person walks along Lake Michigan as temperatures dipped well below zero in Chicago on Sunday, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo: AP/Shafkat Anowar)

A lone person walks along the icy path by Lake Michigan in Chicago's Lincoln Park as temperatures dipped well below zero on Sunday, Feb 7, 2021. (Photo: AP/Shafkat Anowar)

A lone woman bundled up against the cold walks towards a falling ice caution sign on West Monroe Street in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021. (Photo: AP/Shafkat Anowar)