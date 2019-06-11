Helicopter crashes onto roof of New York City building, killing one

NEW YORK: A helicopter made a crash landing onto the roof of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper on Monday (Jun 10), killing at least one person and sending a plume of smoke skyward from the top of the building, which was shrouded in fog.

The crash occurred shortly before 2.00pm (2.00am Singapore time Tuesday) on a rainy day at the AXA Equitable Centre at 787 Seventh Avenue.

Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area, a few blocks north of Times Square.



Emergency vehicles fill the street at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The city fire department said on Twitter around 2.40pm that one unidentified person was killed. Media reports said the person killed was the helicopter pilot.

A policeman gestures near fire trucks after a helicopter crash-landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AFP/Johannes EISELE)

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured. It was not clear if the weather was a contributing factor.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Nathan Hutton, who works in information technology for the French bank BNP Paribas on the 29th floor, said the building shook when the helicopter slammed into the roof.

"It felt like you were just standing there, and someone takes their hand and just shoves you," he said. "You felt it through the whole building."

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a "rumble" when the helicopter crash landed.

"I didn't see it, but I felt it," said Douglas. "Smoke was on top of the building."

A view of 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter was reported to have crashed in New York City. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building, which houses a number of corporate offices, was evacuated after the crash.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. "The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all."