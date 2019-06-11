Helicopter crashes onto roof of New York City building, killing one

NEW YORK: At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday (Jun 10), emergency officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2.00pm (2.00am Singapore time Tuesday) in rain and fog.

Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.



Emergency vehicles fill the street at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The city fire department said on Twitter around 2.40pm that one unidentified person was killed. Media reports said the person killed was the helicopter pilot.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a "rumble" when the helicopter crash landed.

"I didn't see it, but I felt it," said Douglas. "Smoke was on top of the building."

A view of 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter was reported to have crashed in New York City. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building, the AXA Equitable Centre, was evacuated after the crash.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash and continues to monitor the situation, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.