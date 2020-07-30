Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON: Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a statement on his website and Facebook page.

Cain died in an Atlanta-area hospital, where he was admitted in early July, according to Newsmax, where he had been set to launch a weekly television program.

"Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," the editor of his website wrote.

"Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer," the statement said.



Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord," the statement on his website said.

Cain was born in December 1945 in Tennessee and raised in Atlanta by a domestic worker mother and chauffeur father.

The Navy veteran established himself in the corporate world with stints at Pillsbury and Burger King before reviving Godfather's Pizza as its CEO.

Cain then tried his hand at national politics, spicing up the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination with his lively interviews and debate performances.

The African-American businessman's signature policy was his catchy "9-9-9" tax reform plan - a nine per cent income tax, a nine per cent corporate tax, and nine per cent sales tax.

After briefly leading in the polls, Cain suspended his campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

US President Donald Trump considered him last year for a position on the US Federal Reserve, before his candidacy withered under the opposition of several key Republicans.



He is survived by his wife Gloria, his children Melanie and Vincent, and several grandchildren.



