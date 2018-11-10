Hezbollah says will respond to any Israeli attack on Lebanon
The Iran-backed group Hezbollah will respond to any Israeli attack on Lebanon, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday. "Any attack will definitely and certainly be responded to," he said in a televised speech.
