Hezbollah says will respond to any Israeli attack on Lebanon

The Iran-backed group Hezbollah will respond to any Israeli attack on Lebanon, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday. "Any attack will definitely and certainly be responded to," he said in a televised speech.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon&apos;s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears on a screen during a li
FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears on a screen during a live broadcast as he speaks to his supporters during the ceremony of Ashura in Beirut, Lebanon October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

