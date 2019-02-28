High-profile media veteran to lead Australian public broadcaster

SYDNEY: Media veteran Ita Buttrose was Thursday (Feb 28) appointed chairwoman of Australian public broadcaster ABC, following months of turmoil that saw her predecessor forced to resign amid allegations of political meddling.

Buttrose, 77, a high-profile former journalist and executive at major commercial media companies, is the second woman picked to chair the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Ita ... has the strength, the integrity and the fierce independence that she is known for, to take stewardship of this important Australian institution," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in announcing her appointment.

Buttrose's five-year term comes at a difficult time for the broadcaster, which has been under a two-pronged assault from the conservative government, which accuses it of liberal bias, and from struggling commercial media, led by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which complains the ABC is unfairly competing for online audiences.

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie, the first woman to hold the top management post, was sacked last year mid-way through her term, with then-chair Justin Milne saying there were issues with her leadership style.

Milne, a close associate of then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, then resigned after emails emerged in which he urged Guthrie to sack journalists the government was not happy with, requests she rejected.

Under successive conservative governments, the ABC has seen hundreds of millions of dollars cut from its taxpayer-funded budget, leading to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Buttrose told reporters Thursday her priority as chairwoman would be to "get the ABC functioning again with proper stable management".

A replacement for Guthrie has not yet been chosen.

Media analyst Peter Cox said it was not yet clear how the ABC would fare under Buttrose, who worked as a journalist and executive for organisations run by Murdoch and the late Australian media baron Kerry Packer.

"Both organisations were run by very powerful individuals in Packer and Murdoch, so the boards were very much window dressing," he told AFP.

"So she's unproven on that side, in which case it gives her the opportunity to develop a position and a style of her own."

Buttrose is widely seen as a trailblazer for women in Australian media and was the subject of a biopic mini-series about her stewardship of women's magazine Cleo, "Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo", which aired on the ABC in 2011.

Her appointment was welcomed by Kirstin Ferguson, who has been acting chair since Milne's resignation.

"Ita Buttrose is one of the greats of Australian media - and an iconic, widely admired Australian," she said.

"She will bring valuable experience to the ABC board, and I look forward to working with her."