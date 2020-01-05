Hollywood prepares to toast winners at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season on Sunday (Jan 5), with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night.

Stars will don couture gowns and extravagant jewels before they hit the red carpet at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel where the calendar's second-most important - but certainly the rowdiest - prize-giving gala takes place.

Victory at the Globes will ensure key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away.

Netflix - with its expensively assembled roster of A-listers - is far ahead of the traditional studios with 17 Globe film nominations.

The streaming giant secured an equal number of nods in the often-overlooked television categories, where it also leads the pack, ahead of HBO at 15.

Netflix has multiple frontrunners to scoop the night's most prestigious film prize, best drama - including Martin Scorsese's gangster epic "The Irishman" and heart-wrenching divorce saga "Marriage Story."

"The Two Popes," which imagines the meeting of retiring pontiff Benedict and his charismatic successor Francis, is also in contention for the streamer.

"I never thought the film would get the response it's getting - at the end of the day, it's two old men talking about religion!" director Fernando Meirelles told AFP at a pre-Globes event in Beverly Hills.

Warner Bros. dark comic tale "Joker" and Universal war epic "1917" round out the category.

Netflix only began producing original movies in 2015, but has spent billions to lure the industry's top filmmaking talent - and to fund lavish awards season campaigns.

It also has Eddie Murphy's comeback vehicle "Dolemite Is My Name" in the best comedy or musical race - unlike the Oscars, Globes organisers split films into two categories.

But "Dolemite" is expected to face stiff competition from Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

The homage to 1960s Tinseltown has resonated with the 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which doles out the prizes.

In 2019, they correctly picked the Oscar winner in every film category except for best musical score.

Oscar nominations voting is already under way, but does not close until Tuesday, meaning Academy members may be tempted to wait for the Globes to conclude before casting their ballots.

"Momentum is ready to be built out of this," said Deadline's awards columnist Pete Hammond.

FIRING LINE

British comedian Ricky Gervais returns for a record fifth time as Globes host.

His provocative barbs have both riled and delighted Hollywood stars in previous years.

This time, he has promised "pretension and hypocrisy" will be in his firing line.

The starry list of award presenters include nominees Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio (both from "Once Upon a Time...") and Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers").

In the drama acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix is leading a crowded field for his radical portrayal of the villainous anti-hero in "Joker."

But Adam Driver's intense turn in "Marriage Story" has generated significant buzz, while the ever-popular Antonio Banderas has been hailed for a career-best performance in Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory."

"I'm very happy to be a nominee and to be with all of these wonderful actors in a pack, and we'll see what happens," Banderas told AFP.

Renee Zellweger looks in a formidable position to pick up the best actress gong with Judy Garland biopic "Judy."

Taron Egerton, British star of Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman," is up against DiCaprio and Murphy in the best comedy actor category.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't quite nervous. It's a wonderful weird ride," he told AFP.

"We're a good little movie, one that I'm really proud of, and I'm just really happy to be here."

Newcomer Apple will be hoping to make waves in the television categories, where its #MeToo drama "The Morning Show" has multiple nominations.

But it must fend off Netflix's flagship "The Crown," boasting a new cast led by Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

HOLLYWOOD HEAVYWEIGHTS

And early signs suggest a breakthrough year for Asian filmmaking.

Asian-American actress Awkwafina is favorite to collect best comedy actress for "The Farewell."

"It's incredible ... I've been watching the Golden Globes, and all of the shows, since I was little," she told AFP.

"And to see an Asian-American woman back then was not something that I saw often."

South Korean black comedy "Parasite" is expected to bag the award for best foreign language film.

Bong Joon-ho, the filmmaker behind "Parasite," goes head-to-head with Hollywood heavyweights Tarantino and Scorsese in the best director category.

But the HFPA drew stinging criticism for its failure to nominate any female directors.

Sam Mendes ("1917") and Todd Phillips ("Joker") complete the category.

